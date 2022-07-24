Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

