Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

