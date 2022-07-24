Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $122.26 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

