Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

