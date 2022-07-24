Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $154.93 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

