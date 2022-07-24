Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

