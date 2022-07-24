Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $521.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.