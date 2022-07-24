ScPrime Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $4,172.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004246 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,470,514 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.