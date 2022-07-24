Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,289 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,842 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $227,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.87.

NYSE:SE opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

