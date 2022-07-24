SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.87.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41. SEA has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SEA by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

