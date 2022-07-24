Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $95.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

