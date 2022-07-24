Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

STX stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $461,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

