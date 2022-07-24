SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Performance

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.42. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.