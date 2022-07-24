Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

