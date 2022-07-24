Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,478 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.76 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.