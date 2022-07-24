Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CMBM opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

