Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 33,873 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,873 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Hilltop worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 1,947.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hilltop by 54.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of HTH opened at $28.20 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

