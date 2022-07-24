ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.81.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.11. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

