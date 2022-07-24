Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NYSE FOUR opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

