Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.04. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

