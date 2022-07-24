Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Farfetch by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after buying an additional 2,631,408 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Farfetch by 930.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 869,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 785,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Farfetch Stock Down 5.2 %

Farfetch stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

