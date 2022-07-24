Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

