Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 701,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Intel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

