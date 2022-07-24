Sierra Capital LLC Has $19.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

