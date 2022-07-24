Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

