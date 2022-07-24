Sierra Capital LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after buying an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

