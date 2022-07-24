Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

