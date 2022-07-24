Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

