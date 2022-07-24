Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

