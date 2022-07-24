Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

