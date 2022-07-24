Sierra Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.01. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

