Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBNY. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.31.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.1 %

SBNY opened at $175.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average is $263.58.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.