Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 701,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

INTC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

