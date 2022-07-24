Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $187.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

