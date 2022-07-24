Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,225 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

