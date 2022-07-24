Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

