Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

