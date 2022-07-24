Signum (SIGNA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.26 Million

Signum (SIGNA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Signum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signum has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signum has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $9,191.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aid Ukraine Coin (AUC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004782 BTC.
- Burst (SIGNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Auctus (AUC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- Esports Token (EST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About Signum
Signum is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Signum Coin Trading
