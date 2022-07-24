Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $72,098,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

