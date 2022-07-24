Skycoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $12,828.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

