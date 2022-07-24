Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.