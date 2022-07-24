SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWYUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.09.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

