SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 840 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.