SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

