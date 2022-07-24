SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

