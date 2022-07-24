Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Snap by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snap by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

