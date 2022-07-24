Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.