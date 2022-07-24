Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Huber Research lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Snap Stock Down 39.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Snap by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.