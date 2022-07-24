Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Huber Research lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Snap by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

