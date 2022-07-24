Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0058

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $39,224.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.46 or 1.00027837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

