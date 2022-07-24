Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Guggenheim

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

